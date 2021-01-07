Covid-19: Event management NGO organises ‘ALIFE Again Forum 2021’ to iron out future of live events industry

Live events and performances have been largely banned since the implementation of the MCO in March 2020. — Picture from pexels.com

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 — The Arts, Live Festivals and Events Association (ALIFE) is hoping to get things moving this year in the live performance industry after more than nine months with no job opportunities.

The organisation is set to host the ALIFE Again Forum 2021 this month with plans on ironing out the final details and proper SOPs in order for the industry to get up and running again.

ALIFE chairman and PR Worldwide managing director, Para R. during a virtual press conference yesterday said that he hopes this year will be better than last, as many people in the live events industry have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Para said that over half a million people in the industry have lost their jobs. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“The events industry is not just about singers and band members.

“There are many people involved from crew members to people working in the background,” said Para.

“And we are still the only sector that isn’t allowed to operate until today, since the first movement control order (MCO) in March.”

He added that there is an estimate of 623,000 people in the industry who have lost their jobs since the MCO was first implemented.

Para said that if live events and performances aren’t allowed to resume soon, many more people will lose their jobs and struggle to keep themselves afloat during this difficult time.

“We have to be given a chance to work.

“The biggest income for artistes and event industries come from live performances, so we need to know that we can come back to some amount of live activity again.

“If we can’t work, we will either suffer the consequences of the Covid-19 virus or suffer the consequences of having no income,” he said.

“We understand that it’s a tough period now, but there must be some sort of consideration from the authorities to allow us to continue our livelihood.”

He said that the live events industry is also “more than capable” of organising safe events, that comply with government and health SOPs.

“We can enforce these SOPs like no other industry but the challenge we have is convincing the authorities that we can create safer environments as compared to night markets or even shopping malls,” said Para.

“In this industry, we have always been well aware of safety and security, even before the pandemic.

“There are always security guards to keep things in order, people ushering you and guiding you on where to sit or which exits to use.

“So through the ALIFE Again Forum, we have to find some common ground with government officials and members of the industry to establish long term, sustainable solutions for the road to recovery.”

The forum will be held at KLCC on January 21. — Picture courtesy of ALIFE

The ALIFE Again Forum will be held on January 21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, as a hybrid event, meaning that participants can join both physically and virtually.

It will feature a group of experienced panellists from the live events industry as the forum seeks to address topics to adapt and implement strategies for the safe resumption of live events.

These topics include reviving the industry, working out event approvals and proper SOPs, and the implementation of safe technology such as rapid testing and thermal imaging.

Some of the confirmed panellists include famed Malaysian poet and musician Datuk M. Nasir, BAC Education Group managing director Raja Singham, Pouch Nation Malaysia’s Ilya Kravtsov and Universal Music senior director of Celebrity 360 management Kim Lim, with representatives from government agencies including Cendana and MyCreative.

ALIFE president Rizal Kamal, who is also the chief executive officer of LOL Asia, said that he hopes the authorities will be able to realise the capability of the industry to resume safely.

Malaysian artistes have organised small performances with proper SOPs, proving that it can be done safely. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

“What we are asking for is not to go ahead and open up the industry at 100 per cent.

“We understand that there is a health risk in doing that and it’s a matter of managing the situation.

“But if we can just have one small scale event at least, at about 250 to 500 capacity, we can show the government that we can run a show safely and with proper SOPs,” said Rizal.

“There are already business events, weddings and other events with similar capacities (if not more), but they are allowed to go on.

“So I think it’s time to allow live shows to go on as well.”

To register or find out more about the ALIFE Again Forum 2021, surf to https://www.alife.my/alife-forum