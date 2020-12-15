Astro refreshes kids pack with two exciting new channels, over 10,000 On Demand episodes

The new additions to the kids pack include children and family favourites such as ‘Didi and Friends’, ‘The Tom & Jerry Show’, ‘Scooby-doo’ and ‘Upin & Ipin’. ― Picture via Instagram/didiandfriends_malaysia, tomandjerry, scoobydoo and upinipinofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― As the New Year and year-end school holidays draw closer, Astro is refreshing its kids pack to offer exciting new programmes for the whole family.

Starting today, the refreshed pack is ready to entertain the next generation of Malaysian kids with two thrilling new entertainment channels and over 10,000 On Demand episodes of children’s favourite shows.

Children can look forward to preschool learning games favourite Nick Jr. (Channel 617) with global hits like Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer, Top Wings, Shimmer and Shine and Blue's Clues & You.

Alternatively, if you opt for multi-generational programmes for the whole family, Boomerang (Channel 619) offers a wide range of hit shows such as Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, My Little Pony: Pony Life, Scooby-doo! Guess Who?, The Tom & Jerry Show, The Looney Tunes Show and Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures.

Customers may also enjoy over 10,000 episodes of quality children’s entertainment and education on Astro On Demand and Astro GO, including hits such as We Bare Bears, SpongeBob SquarePants, Beyblade, Upin & Ipin, Ejen Ali, Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Ben 10, Peppa Pig, Bandanamu Kids Songs, SMK, Omar & Hana, Didi and Friends, The Five Elves, Motu Patlu, and more.

That’s not all, of course.

All Astro customers can also enjoy a new pop-up channel, FAMtv (Channel 100) from December 15.

The channel promises something for the whole family with Malaysia’s favourites such as Running Man, Mr. Bean, Doraemon, Phua Chu Kang, Crayon Sin Chan, Dexter’s Laboratory, Kampung Boy and many more.

Astro content director Agnes Rozario said she welcomed the two new channels to the family and hoped it would complement the kids pack and Malaysia’s No. 1 kids entertainment brand, Astro Ceria.

“These two great channels will join Cartoon Network (Ch 615 HD / Ch 635) and Nickelodeon (Ch 616 HD / Ch 636) on the kids pack, and will complement Baby TV (Ch 618), Astro Xiao Tai Yang (Ch 304 HD/ Ch 344), Chutti TV (Ch 213), Astro Tutor TV (Ch 601 / Ch 602 / Ch 603), Astro TVIQ (Ch 610), and, of course, Malaysia’s No. 1 kids entertainment brand, Astro Ceria (Ch 611 HD/ Ch 631).”

Astro’s refreshed kids pack offers new exciting programmes for children and the whole family. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Following the new additions to the kids pack, Rozario announced that Disney would be discontinuing its Disney XD HD channel on December 31.

“While we’re delighted about our refreshed kids content slate, we wish to advise that Disney has notified all its Southeast Asia partners that it will be discontinuing Disney XD HD (Ch 612) on December 31 at 24:00 hours.

“As part of this upcoming refresh of our Kids Pack, Disney Channel HD (Ch 614 HD/ Ch 634) and Disney Junior HD (Ch 613) will also cease broadcast on our network on December 31.”

Rozario thanked the customers for their understanding and expressed her regret for any inconveniences caused.

“As always, our customers, especially our young ones, remain at the heart of everything we do.

“We are committed to continuously improving our children’s entertainment and education offerings and can’t wait to share all of the great new line up from today.”