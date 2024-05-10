HULU SELANGOR, May 10 ― PKR vice-president, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, has urged PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, to refrain from resorting to cheap politics, such as spreading slander about Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in an attempt to woo the people.

The minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability said employing such tactics to secure votes in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is not in the best interest of the voters.

“During the campaign, Takiyuddin raised past issues concerning slander in the Italian media against the prime minister, allegations that surfaced while PAS' senior leaders were in negotiations and approaching Anwar to secure allocations.

“He should talk about what PN (Perikatan Nasional) will do if they win this by-election, while campaigning in KKB,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi added that the Kota Baru MP also needs to acknowledge that Anwar has played a significant role, political collaboration wise, that has greatly benefited PAS since 1998.

Nik Nazmi also cited advice from the late Tan Sri Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, former Kelantan menteri besar and PAS’ spiritual leader who had urged all advocates of Islam not to disgrace others.

The KKB by-election, a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent) is being held following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21.

A total of 39,362 voters will cast their ballots in the state by-election tomorrow. ― Bernama