Dolly Parton : Queen of country music and Covid-19 vaccine, Moderna, funder

Country singer Dolly Parton donated US$1 million towards the Covid-19 vaccine research. — Photo via Facebook/ Dolly Parton

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Country music queen Dolly Parton is one of those who contributed to the successful production of a Covid-19 vaccine

The 74-year-old had in April posted via Instagram that she would donate US$1 million (RM4,096,500) to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center was one of the trial sites for the Moderna vaccine, the second announced after Pfizer’s, said to be 94.5 per cent effective based on early data

Speaking on BBC One’s The One Show on Tuesday, Parton said she was “so excited” to hear the news.

“I’m sure many millions of dollars from many people went into that,” she told co-presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas as reported by BBC News website.

“But I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world.

“I’m a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that’s going to help us through this crazy pandemic.”

A portion of the singer’s money went towards funding an early stage trial of the Moderna vaccine.

Her donation is also supporting a convalescent plasma study and research involving antibody therapies, Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser said.

Convalescent plasma is used to treat people who are battling a Covid infection.

“Her gift provided support for a pilot convalescent plasma study that one of our researchers was able to successfully complete,” Howser told BBC News.

“Funds from Parton’s gift are also supporting very promising research into monoclonal antibodies that act as a temporary vaccine for Covid.

“Two of these antibodies are now being tested by a global pharmaceutical firm.”

As Vanderbilt’s plasma pilot showed promising results, the US National Institute of Health) came in with US$34 million (RM139,281,000) in additional support to conduct a national, multi-site clinical trial into the benefits of convalescent plasma.

The Dolly Parton Covid-19 Research Fund was listed among the funders in a preliminary report into the Moderna vaccine that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Parton has a history of philanthropy that stretches back several decades.

She has supported child literary initiatives through her Dollywood Foundation and has also given to and raised money for wildlife and HIV/Aids charities.