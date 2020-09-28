Cosmetics tycoon Vida lashes out at cyberbullies who shamed daughter Cik B’s ‘hip-hop’ fashion (VIDEO)

Vida responded fiercely after social media users insulted her daughter’s outfit choices on Instagram. — Pictures from Instagram/datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — Malaysian cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida has defended her daughter Cik B from keyboard warriors after they criticised the teenager for having a “poor sense of style.”

The Qu Puteh founder, whose real name is Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, posted a video yesterday responding to comments on Cik B who wore a yellow dress with a turtleneck top, black tights and sneakers for a recent television appearance.

She said the 14-year-old should be free to wear whatever she chooses and asked followers to give her daughter space and time to form her personal style.

“Do you guys have nothing better to do than to bash Cik B? You say that Cik B’s clothes don’t suit her, that she needs an image consultant and what-not.

“What do you want her to wear? High heels? It’s not a question of price or money but the problem is that she has never wanted to wear high-heeled shoes.

“She is more comfortable wearing her ‘rock-style’ sneakers,” said Vida.

The flamboyant millionaire shot the video in her walk-in wardrobe where she showed off bags of designer clothing that she had bought to furnish Cik B’s closet.

Vida, 48, added that she was grateful for her daughter’s modest sense of style and preferred it that way compared to having a child who likes wearing “sexy” attire.

Social media users had mixed reactions when Vida posted an outfit-of-the-day photo of Cik B last week highlighting her “hip-hop” and “bling” fashion.

“I was speechless when this photo showed up in my feed. I even pitied her,” wrote one person.

“Oh my god, she needs an image consultant right now,” said another.

Cik B seemed unfazed by the negative feedback and responded in the comments by labelling her outfit as “whatever-I-like fashion.”