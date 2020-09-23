‘I’m an old hand at big characters’: Superman’s Henry Cavill says no pressure playing Sherlock Holmes (VIDEO)

Cavill (left) with actors Sam Claflin and Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from ‘Enola Holmes’. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― He’s Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher and now, British actor Henry Cavill adds Sherlock Holmes to his list of iconic roles.

Fans of the 37-year-old plays will be able to catch him as the legendary super sleuth in Enola Holmes, the Netflix film about Sherlock’s teenage sister played by Millie Bobby Brown.

And no, there’s no pressure for Cavill playing these beloved characters as Malay Mail discovered yesterday during a Zoom interview with press members from Asia.

“I’m quite an old hand now at some of these big characters with lots of pressure,” he said.

“I’ve never really felt the pressure when it comes to taking on these roles, it’s more a sense of excitement.

The 37-year-old ‘Superman’ actor says he loves the positive message of diversity and equality in the Netflix film. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix

“It has been the case for Superman, it has been the case for The Witcher and it is the case also for Sherlock.”

The Mission: Impossible ― Fallout and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor said it is a wonderful opportunity to play these roles.

He loves the experience and hopes to play them all for many years to come.

“We’ll see how things go but for me, I don’t like to apply external pressure to be my thought process because if I do, that can become a really heavy weight to carry.

“Instead I just focus on doing the job at hand, working with my director, my co-stars and just telling the best story that we possibly can,” Cavill added.

In Enola Holmes, an adaptation of the Nancy Springer book series of the same name, Sherlock takes a back seat and viewers are introduced to his strong-willed and non-conformist younger sister who embarks on a quest to find their missing mother played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Set against the backdrop of the suffragette movement, the film offers a feminist perspective of the Victorian era along with traditional gender roles being turned upside down that will undoubtedly sit well with modern audiences.

“The fact that it is about diversity and equality was a bonus really, it was something that is wonderful to be a part of and I really enjoyed being a part of that message and the importance that it carries is there.

Cavill enjoyed every second of working with Brown, who plays his younger sister in the Sherlock Holmes spin-off. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix

“And so when it came to reading the script and the story, it all happened rather naturally.

“I was like okay fantastic, this is absolutely a message that I stand behind and these are such incredible performers and also Harry Bradbeer being such an incredible director, it was a no brainer for me, really,” Cavill said.

The actor also said that the opportunity to work with Brown was a huge draw and he loved every second of working with the Stranger Things star, who also served as producer on the film.

“She’s such an extraordinary talent,” he said.

Enola Holmes starts streaming today on Netflix.