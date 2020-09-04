Trailer for James Bond's latest flick 'No Time To Die' released ahead of Nov 12 opening (VIDEO)

Ahead of its November 12 release, a trailer of 'No Time To Die' has been released. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Ahead of its November 12 screening in Malaysia, the trailer for the latest Bond flick No Time To Die has been dropped.

In the two-and-half-minute clip, it features fast cars, beautiful people and scenes from around the globe.

No Time To Die is the 25th movie in the slick super-spy franchise which will be 52-year-old Daniel Craig's swan song as the fictional MI6 agent James Bond.

In the film, Bond's retirement in Jamaica is cut short when he's called to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Besides Craig, the movie also stars Oscar winner Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, and Ana De Armas who also starred with Craig in Knives Out.

The world premiere was initially set for March 31 at the Royal Albert Hall but was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.