BTS scores a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

Band BTS performs during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screengrab image made available August 30, 2020. — Viacom handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States yesterday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.

Dynamite, the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million US streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, according to Nielsen Music data. The band also scored the biggest digital sales week in nearly three years since Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do in September 2017.

The Billboard Hot 100 singles chart combines US streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

Formed in 2013, BTS has spearheaded the K-Pop drive into the United States over the past three years with catchy, upbeat music.

South Korean solo artist PSY reached a No. 2 Hot 100 best with his viral hit Gangnam Style in 2012.

Although the band had previously broken into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the No. 4 spot with its March release On, yesterday marked the first time it debuted at No. 1.

The band on Sunday performed at the MTV Video Music Awards show for the first time and won four trophies, including best group and best pop group. — Reuters