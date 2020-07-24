One Direction celebrates 10th anniversary by launching anniversary website, Simon Cowell shares heartfelt message to team (VIDEO)

One Direction is making fans go gaga over their 10-year anniversary website, and celebration video for their fans. — Picture from Instagram/onedirection

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Defunct pop boyband One Direction is celebrating their 10-year anniversary tribute by launching their anniversary website and a celebration video for their fans.

The short teaser to their anniversary website features photos of the members, and the names of their five albums which are Up All Night (2011), Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014), and Made in the A.M. (2015).

According to CNN, there will also be release of new interactive playlists as well as rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of the tracks.

The anniversary website has been set up according to the timeline when the group first formed in 2010 during UK’s The X-Factor, up to the start of their hiatus in 2016.

Fans are also able to connect to selected streaming services to save the One Direction’s mixtape playlists to their respective Spotify playlists, as reported by CNN.

Reflecting on their 10-year-anniversary, One Direction singer Niall Horan wrote on his Twitter account that he had shared so many unbelievable memories and received the adoration of fans from all over the world.

“When I met these four gentlemen, there was no way I thought we would continue to do what we did.”

when I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/rHeGL8rY7z — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2020

Music mogul Simon Cowell who was also one of the judges for The X-Factor show that had formed the boyband team in 2010 also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on their 10-year-anniversary.

Today is a very special day.

I was lucky enough to meet five guys. Who were so much fun. So talented. It feels like 10 minutes ago. And you made it happen. pic.twitter.com/zuPhXaz3qt — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) July 23, 2020

“Today is a very special day as I was lucky enough to meet five guys in 2010 who were so much fun and talented.

“It felt like it was 10 minutes ago that I had met them for the first time.”

Another ID member Harry Styles also shared a photo of the original five members and expressed how grateful he is for the One Direction journey that he had till 2016.

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/yfAv8aUpbe — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020

Originally consisting of five members which are Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, the band was left with four members when Zayn left the group in 2015 to launch his solo career.

One Direction disbanded in 2016.