Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang called out for allegedly selling fake alcohol to fans online

Tsang has yet to respond to the accusations levied against him on social media. — Pictures from Douyin/Eric Tsang

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Hong Kong veteran actor Eric Tsang is under fire for allegedly duping his fans into buying bootleg alcohol online.

Apple Daily reported that the 67-year-old comedian was on a special livestream last week on Douyin to promote 22 types of alcohol including red and white wine, beer, and Wuliangye — a famous liquor brand from mainland China.

He also recommended food products such as duck neck and crayfish during the 4.5-hour long livestream that managed to cash in over RMB13.5 million (RM8.2 million) in sales.

It hasn’t been a smashing success all round though, as Tsang has been getting heat on his Douyin profile from fans who accused the celebrity of touting fake goods and demanded refunds for their purchases.

“After I bought the brandy, I was not able to scan the barcode to confirm its authenticity.

“I want to ask (Tsang) if this alcohol is counterfeit,” wrote one user.

One fan claimed to have put in an order for three bottles of Wuliangye but only ended up receiving one along with two bottles of wine, while others became suspicious when their orders arrived without the original packaging.

Another person expressed disappointment at being allegedly tricked by a beloved celebrity into shelling out hard-earned cash for fake goods.

“After buying the items, I now find that live broadcasts are just too scripted.

“The inventory is fake, and it is said that they sold fake stuff too,” the person wrote.

A handful of people defended Tsang by saying he might have also been conned by manufacturers who showed him legitimate products during the livestream but sold counterfeit ones to customers.