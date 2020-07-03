People walk in front of the Convention Centre during Comic-Con San Diego in July 2019, 2020's edition will be online. ― APF pic

SAN DIEGO, July 3 ― Comic-Con's annual San Diego expo may have been cancelled but momentum is increasing for online replacement [email protected]

Anthology documentary series Marvel's 616, a look at the Marvel Universe's pop culture fandom, is one of three Disney+ projects coming to [email protected] between July 22 and 26, 2020.

With a first look co-presented by directors Gillian Jacobs (actress in Community) and Paul Scheer (writer and actor in The League) that's set for July 23, Marvel's 616 joins two more Disney+ panels over the course of the convention.

Animated film Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be the popular sibling adventure show's second feature-length spin-off when it launches on Disney+ this year.

Vincent Martella (Phineas) and Ashely Tisdale (older sister Candace) will be among the panelists for a July 25 presentation and exclusive preview.

That same day sees a panel for The Right Stuff, National Geographic's dramatised account of Nasa's late '50s and early '60s space programme.

Based on a Tom Wolfe book that already spawned a four-time Oscar winner, Disney+'s eight-episode The Right Stuff is sending 12 cast members plus two producers to [email protected]

Disney had previously confirmed that its Hulu-bound Marvel series Helstrom will be at [email protected], where it will rub shoulders with stop-motion comedy Crossing Swords (Hulu), curse-laden animated sitcom Hoops (Netflix), The Simpsons (Fox), and limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC) among others.

Unlike its usual annual San Diego incarnations, the online [email protected] will be free of charge, with organisers to detail precise viewing arrangements in the lead up to the five-day event. ― AFP-Relaxnews