‘So small, no need to show off’: Malaysian actress Sharifah Sakinah cyberbullied over chest size

The photos of Sharifah in the maxi dress have gotten more than 5,000 comments on Instagram so far. — Pictures from Instagram/sharifah_sakinah

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — Malaysian actress Sharifah Sakinah has become the target of body-shaming yet again after she uploaded a series of sun-kissed portraits on Instagram.

Cyberbullies began making fun of the 31-year-old’s chest after she appeared in a gold-coloured, sleeveless maxi dress with a V-cut neckline.

“So small, no need to show off,” said one user.

“Mine are bigger but I don’t show it to the world,” wrote another.

“So tiny and yet you’re proud?” asked one user.

Others criticised Sharifah for exposing her aurat (intimate body parts) and even suggested that her husband should monitor her online postings.

Sharifah paid no heed to the mean comments and fired back with a sassy reply in a follow-up post.

“So noisy. Okay lah, I’ll cover up using my arms,” she wrote beneath a picture of her in the same outfit but with her arms crossed over her chest.

Many people rallied to Sharifah’s defence as well, telling keyboard warriors that if they had a problem with the actress’ outfits, they could simply click the “unfollow” button.

They also praised the Rise: Ini Kalilah star’s fashion and said her new hairstyle reminded them of stylish reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Sharifah has come under fire for her choice in clothing.

Just two days ago, she was slammed by social media users after uploading a photo of herself in skintight jeans with her back facing the camera.