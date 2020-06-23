‘Average, but they are so proud’: Indonesian TV presenter Maria Vania on receiving unsolicited nude pictures on Instagram

The 29-year-old from Bandung says the men were bold enough to include their names and were full of confidence. — Picture via Instagram/Maria Vania

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Popular Indonesian television presenter Maria Vania has revealed that she often receives nude photographs from unknown men on Instagram.

The 29-year-old bombshell who hails from Bandung told Indonesia media outlet Hot Detik she would check her messages in case there was a job offer but would end up catching a glimpse of a stranger’s nether regions.

“Oh there are so many, a lot of them send me pictures of their genitals on Instagram and I’ve accidentally looked,” she said.

“I like checking my direct messages because I’m afraid it would be work-related but I would be like ‘What pictures are these?’.

“They even included their names and are full of confidence — looking at it, it’s pretty average but they are so proud.”

However, the sought-after emcee said she wasn’t offended by the vulgar images.

“I’m okay about it. I’m kind of a super slow person; the important thing is it doesn’t inconvenience my family, my parents.

“If you want to send me any type of photographs, I don’t care,” she said.

Maria began her career as a model and ventured into acting before becoming a sports presenter.

She is known for frequently posting photos of herself on social media clad in figure-hugging clothes while attending sports events and sharing her fitness regime.