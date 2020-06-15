Actor Adam Corrie’s refusal of physical contact with actresses on-screen left him jobless for nine months

Adam believes scenes with physical intimacy are unnecessary to convey a romantic relationship between characters. — Picture from Instagram/adamcorrielee

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — Malaysian actor Adam Corrie claims he’s been out of work for nine months after stating that he would not accept roles where he had to touch women.

The 52-year-old told Berita Harian that this condition likely made him an unpopular choice amongst directors and producers in the local film and television industry.

“I can’t remember the last time I acted and that proves just how long it’s been.

“It’s been nine months of not having a job. Because I avoid scenes where I have to touch actresses, many productions do not want to call me to act again,” Adam said.

Adam, whose full name is Adam Corrie Lee Abdullah, felt it was unfair for production studios to view him as a difficult person to work with because he refused to have physical contact with women on-screen.

He believed a good director would be able to tell a story without including scenes of physical intimacy between male and female actors, citing Eyra Rahman and Rahila Ali as examples.

“When I played the role of Fasha Sandha’s husband (in Rahila’s Ada Apa Dengan Dosa), we didn’t need to have physical contact to bring the characters to life.

“Alhamdullillah, Fasha was also understanding.”

Adam also griped about the low wages offered by production studios and was surprised that his requests for higher pay were seen as him being “demanding.”

“I don’t have a ‘favourite’ producer, so this is my fate.

“But it’s okay, let others block my source of income. They will answer in the grave.”

Despite the hardships, the KL Gangster star said he was grateful for his family’s good health and wellbeing, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He currently runs a clothing boutique with his wife called Mr & Mrs Adam Corrie but admitted that business has slowed down due to the movement control order.

Adam also revealed that he was recently offered an opportunity to work on an upcoming RTM documentary, though he did not share further details.