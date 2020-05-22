Actress-cum-model Zarina Anjoulie sues Amyza Aznan for defamation

Actress Zarina Anjoulie Mohamad Fahizul has filed a RM3 million defamation suit against a fellow actress. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/anjoulievocah1

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Actress-cum-model Zarina Anjoulie Mohamad Fahizul has filed a RM3 million defamation suit against fellow actress Amyza Aznan over alleged statements made by the latter pertaining to the special assistance provided by the government under the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) for local artistes.

Zarina Anjoulie, 34, filed the the suit on April 23 at the High Court through a legal firm, Messrs Nurul Hafidzah & Associates by naming Amyza Aznan or her real name Azizah @ Amyza Aznan, 46, as the sole defendant.

Members of the media obtained the statement of claim when sighted during a search in the e-filing.

According to the list of court cases, the case was set for mention via e-Review today before High Court deputy registrar Farah Shuhada Ramli, who fixed May 28 for case management.

In the statement of claim, Zarina Anjoulie stated that after the announcement by the government on the BPN for the B40 and M40 groups with household income of less RM8,000 and below, some local artistes have voiced out their opinion saying that the government should also provide special assistance for artistes.

Zarina Anjoulie, who is also an entrepreneur, claimed that she posted a video on her Instagram page on March 28, which in general said that the ‘special assistance’ was unnecessary and only eligible artistes should apply for the aid like the rest of the people.

She claimed that on March 29, a group known as ‘Bantuan Covid-Seni 2020’ was created on the Telegram application to discuss the Covid-19 assistance for local artistes, whereby at least 819 artistes and arts activists joined the group, including Amyza.

Zarina Anjoulie claimed that through the group, Amzya had used defamatory words against her, resulting in many members of the group being influenced by the slander. She also claimed that Amyza had also posted defamatory words against her on her Instagram last April.

She claimed the alleged defamatory words implied that she was bad-tempered, irresponsible, a hypocrite and made use of other people to attack the defendant and slander against other artists.

Zarina Anjoulie claimed that the alleged defamatory words tarnished her reputation, resulting in her to be in a bad light that caused her to be depressed and sad.

She is seeking general, special and exemplary damages, cost and interest, and other relief deemed fit by the court.

She also seeking an injunction to prevent the defendant from making other defamatory comments against her. — Bernama