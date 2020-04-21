'Grey's Anatomy,' 'House MD,' 'The Good Doctor' ― Medical series to stream to your couch (VIDEO)

'Grey's Anatomy' is the longest-running medical series in the history of television. ― Picture courtesy of ABC via AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 21 ― Often heroic in real life, doctors are also the heroes of some of our favourite TV series. And let's not forget that reality is at times more dramatic than fiction, especially when you consider the selfless dedication and professionalism that have been demonstrated by healthcare staff in the course of the Covid-19 epidemic. To once again pay homage to their devoted efforts, here is a list of five of the most popular medical series available on streaming.

Grey's Anatomy

The longest-running prime-time medical drama in the history of American television, Grey's Anatomy tells of the life and times of Meredith Grey, who started out as a young intern at the Seattle Grace Hospital, and her friends and colleagues Cristina Yang, Alex Karev, Izzie Stevens and George O'Malley. Having run for 16 seasons comprising 300 episodes, the drama series has overtaken ER, which previously held the record for the longest running medical series. Launched in 2005 on ABC by Shonda Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy is also available from Amazon Prime Video.

Seasons 1 to 15 available on Netflix US, Season 16 on Hulu

A 300-second trailer for the 300th episode:

House MD

As gifted as he is cynical, Gregory House is a brilliant doctor, who is also particularly sharp-tongued. With his cutting remarks not only to interns, but also to patients, no one is safe from the rapier wit of Dr. House. The asocial and arrogant medic has to cope with an addiction to Vicodin, the drug he uses to alleviate chronic pain in his right leg, and an endless succession of incredible cases which he attempts to elucidate.

Seasons 1 to 8 (full version)

Available on Amazon Prime Video and NBC

A compendium of best lines: Youtu.be/qifqa9-bH3w

Nurse Jackie

Like House M.D., Nurse Jackie has trouble managing a staggering workload and also has a weakness for Vicodin. Full-time in a hospital emergency service in a rough neighborhood of New York, Jackie has to struggle, often against her own best interests, to ensure proper care for the most difficult cases.

Season 1 to 7

Available on Netflix

The Good Doctor

An autistic savant but first and foremost a doctor, Shaun Murphy is intent on practicing his craft no matter what the obstacles. With support from a mentor who puts his career in danger, he joins the surgery department of St Bonaventure. Armed only with his dreams of becoming a surgeon, he has to cope with a world that is occasionally hostile. Battling with prejudice and the real challenges life lays before him, Dr. Murphy does all he can to become a good doctor.

Seasons 1 to 3

Available on Hulu ― AFP-Relaxnews