Cosmetics mogul Aliff Syukri and wife tight-lipped over speculation of a split

Aliff and his wife said that they will not comment on any personal matters right now. — Picture via Instagram/@aliffsyukriterlajaklaris.

PETALING JAYA, March 20 — Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman might just get his wish of “living a simple life” if recent reports about his impending divorce are to be believed.

The flamboyant 33-year-old and his wife Datin Seri Nur Shahida Mohd Rashid however have remained mum on rumours, as the both refused to comment on news circulating that their marriage is on the rocks when approached for comment by Harian Metro.

Shahida explained that she wasn’t interested in talking about her personal life, as she politely declined to comment.

“When it comes to matters about my family, I do not want to comment. I’m sorry.”

Shahida did however confirm that their four children are currently living with her amid the ongoing speculation, and not their father Aliff.

Aliff, similar to Shahida, also refused to comment when approached.

Last week, reports started surfacing online that Aliff and Shahida were about to end their marriage, as they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The pair have also left each other out of their recent social media posts.

Aliff’s newly released single Cuba Bahagia which has lyrics penned by himself about his longs for happiness in his life, added more fuel to the fire leaving his social media followers pleading for the pair to stay together.

Social media users continue to wonder what has happened between Aliff and Shahida. — Screengrab via Instagram/@aliffsyukriterlajaklaris.

“Are those lyrics meant for the Datin? Is there a problem?” wrote one user.

Aliff had then replied in his attempt to calm his fans as he told mStar last Friday that both he and his wife were still “happy” together.

“Nothing has happened between us. We are still happy. I’m happy with my marriage, with my children, that’s it!”

He had also said that he would not openly talk about personal or family matters for the time being.



