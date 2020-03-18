Unifi offers free access to all Unifi TV channels

The free access to all channels will be available from tomorrow, 19th March until 31st March 2020. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — TM wants to keep you entertained during the Movement Control order. If you’re an Unifi customer, you can get access to all Unifi TV channels for free.

The free access to all channels will be available from tomorrow, 19th March until 31st March 2020. From the looks of it, it will be applicable to all customers with the Unifi TV set-top-box and you can enjoy the full range of content regardless of what Unifi TV pack you’re on. This includes National Geographic, Foxlife, tvN, SyyNewsHD and more.

Apart from Unifi, Astro has also announced free access to all of its movie channels starting today until 31st March 2020. Astro’s offer is available to all customers while NJOI customers will get access to two channels such as KIX and Nat Geo WILD.

In case you missed it, Unifi now offers 4K viewing experience with its new 4K Unifi Plus Box. The Android TV-powered set-top-box is available to customers that sign up on the Unifi Home 30Mbps + Unifi Media Box plan and above. — SoyaCincau