Malaysian actress Koe Yeet claims harassment by security personnel at KLIA, Malaysia Airports to investigate

Malaysian actress Koe Yeet went on social media to relate how she was harassed at KLIA by security personnel. — Picture via Facebook/ Koe Yeet

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Malaysian actress Koe Yeet said she was harassed by security personnel at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

In an Instagram post, Koe said two airport security guards had made suggestive comments towards her as she walked past the customs checkpoint.

“They did so loud enough that I could reasonably believe the customs officers sitting at their booths nearby could hear it.

“Did they do anything? No.”

The Fantasia actress said it was the guards’ basic duty to ensure the area’s safety.

“These two men jeopardised this very trust on them completely,” she shared in the post that has received over 9,000 reactions.

Looking back, Koe wished that she had the guts to shout at the guards and make a report.

“But I did not. I did not fight back. I did not even try to get their names. I could not muster the courage to do so.

“The only thing on my mind then was this feeling of uneasiness, so I walked away as fast as I could, staring at my feet all the way, pretending that I didn’t hear anything.”

Saying she was not the only woman to feel helpless in such a situation, Koe said women would try to coax and convince themselves that the situation was not serious enough to warrant going through the trouble of making a report.

“But is there anything we could do about this? Flip them off? Ignoring the catcall and moving on while wishing that I could beat the guy’s ass is my usual tactic, but I begin to wonder about other women out there.”

She also advised men to keep the catcalling to themselves.

“It does nothing other than making you look stupid,” she said, adding that she would be filing a complaint with the airport management.

Malaysia Airports, responded via their official Instagram account on the post, apologising over her unpleasant experience and reaching out to the actress to find out more about the incident.

“We would like to reassure all passengers that our frontline personnel are professionally trained to be customer centric and empathetic.

“This shameful behaviour is certainly not part of our code of ethics and conduct.”