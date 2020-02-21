TVB cleans up after makeup artist tests positive for Covid-19

TVB actress Koni Lui says she is not worried despite a makeup artist who works closely with her has been diagnosed with Covid-19. — Photo from Instagram/ konniecrab

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB carried out disinfection works at its make up room after one of their makeup artists was confirmed to be positive for Covid-19.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that the artist was one of the Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers quarantined at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan.

TVB confirmed the matter and said the makeup artist had gotten in touch with the company on February 20.

“She is now being treated in Japan,” said a spokesman of TVB, adding that the makeup artist had been on leave since January 25.

A check by reporters at TVB City found that TVB had sent workers to clean up the room where workers also wiped down each of the makeup chairs.

Notices reminding the people to maintain their hygiene have also been put up.

Meanwhile, actress Koni Lui said she was not worried over the news although the makeup artist works with her.

Koni Lui, who acts in Come Home Love: Lo and Behold, said since going on leave, the makeup artist had never returned to office hence there was no need to panic. Asked if TVB personnel had taken measures following the outbreak of Covid-19, Lui said personal hygiene has always been maintained by those working there with everyone wearing face masks and proper disinfection of makeup items.

There are also disinfectant floor mats and sprays at the entrance of the recording studio to put all workers at ease.