Covid-19 vs K-pop: Third Korean star Jae-joong to halt Malaysian concert over virus fears

Kim Jae-joong, former member of legendary K-pop boyband DBSK, won't be travelling to Malaysia anytime soon. — Picture courtesy of iMe Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Feb 14 — Fans of South Korean singer Kim Jae-joong were left bitterly disappointed on Valentine’s Day after the star’s planned March 14 concert at Malawati Indoor Stadium was postponed due to health concerns over Covid-19.

All tickets will be refunded by organiser iMe Malaysia and fans will have to purchase new tickets for the postponed date, which has yet to be announced.

In a press release, iMe Malaysia said that the virus epidemic has also resulted in the postponement of tour dates in Bangkok and Jakarta.

“iMe Malaysia has come into an agreement with the artist management, C-JeS Entertainment, to postpone the concert as the safety and health of the artist, crew, and audiences are the top priorities of both parties,” read the statement.

Kim is the third K-pop singer to halt their Malaysian concert after boyband Super Junior postponed their March 1 gig and teen heartthrobs Seventeen cancelled their February 22 concert completely.

Fans who purchased tickets for Kim’s March 14 concert can contact iMe Malaysia at +603-27151843, [email protected], or through TicketCharge’s hotline (+603 9222 8811) for refund details.

Several musicians have been rescheduling their tour dates in Malaysia in response to the Covid-19 situation, including American saxophonist Kenny G, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, and UK rapper Stormzy.