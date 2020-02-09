Seventeen ‘Ode to You’ tour stop in KL canceled due to virus concerns

Seventeen had been scheduled to perform on February 22. — Picture courtesy of Pledis Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — K-pop group Seventeen has canceled its tour stop in Kuala Lumpur due to concerns over the recent novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

Concert organiser iMe Malaysia announced the cancellation via its social media channels.

In the statement, the agency said that it was 'deeply sorry' to announce that the concert that was scheduled on February 22 at Axiata Arena would be cancelled. TicketCharge refunds will soon be issued and buyers were told to look out for the refund details on iMe's social media.

Seventeen is currently one of the biggest third-gen K-pop boy groups in South Korea, with their latest album Ode to You selling over one million physical copies. They share the same agency, Pledis Entertainment, with Nu,est and the recently disbanded Pristin.