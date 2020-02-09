Oscar nominees in main categories

HOLLYWOOD, Feb 9 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.
Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best animated feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best documentary feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best original screenplay
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Best original score
Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women”- Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Best original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough
Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Stand Up from Harriet
Films with more than five nominations
Joker - 11
The Irishman - 10
1917 - 10
Once upon a Time... in Hollywood - 10
Jojo Rabbit - 6
Little Women - 6
Marriage Story - 6
Parasite – 6 — AFP