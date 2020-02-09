Oscar nominees in main categories

Bong Joon-ho poses backstage with his Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language award for ‘Parasite’ in California January 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

HOLLYWOOD, Feb 9 — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

Joker leads the nominations with 11, followed by The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, tied in joint second, with 10 nominations each.

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best original screenplay

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a Time... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Best original score

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women”- Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough

Into The Unknown from Frozen II

Stand Up from Harriet

Films with more than five nominations

Joker - 11

The Irishman - 10

1917 - 10

Once upon a Time... in Hollywood - 10

Jojo Rabbit - 6

Little Women - 6

Marriage Story - 6

Parasite – 6 — AFP