Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao postpones Malaysian concert due to coronavirus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Chinese singer songwriter Li Ronghao has become the first foreign entertainer to cancel a gig in Malaysia this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Li apologised to fans in Kuala Lumpur, London, Paris and Milan fans via his Weibo account.

"As the coronavirus is spreading worldwide, taking into consideration everybody's health and safety, it is with deep regret to postpone the concerts in Malaysia and Europe," wrote Li, who is on his "If I Were Young" world tour.

Li, the first singer from China to hold concerts at Hong Kong Coliseum and Taipei Arena, noted that he was aware many had booked hotels and flight tickets for the concerts.

Taking into consideration the health of his fans, the move was necessary and replacement concerts will be held once the situation is brought under control.

Malaysian concert organiser MIC Entertainment Group confirmed the move on its Facebook page.

According to the company, due to safety of the artiste, patrons and crew, its first priority was to take precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts.

“Please follow our Facebook page for further update. If you have enquiry for ticketing refund, please email MIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP at [email protected] or Myticket at [email protected].”

The concert was supposed to be held at Axiata Arena on 8.30pm.

In related developments, Hong Kong superstar Karen Mok and Taiwanese performer Rene Liu have separately announced the postponement of their concerts.

Mok “The Ultimate Karen Mok Show” on March 20 and 21 at the Hong Kong Coliseum has been moved to another date although the new date was not announced.

Similarly, Liu announced through her Weibo account that two of her concerts in China have been postponed in view of the outbreak.

The concerts were originally scheduled for Wuxi on March 14 and Quanzhou on March 28.

In her message, Liu hoped all would be normal soon and urged everybody to look after their cleanliness and safety.

“We shall meet during the new dates,” she wrote.