'Marriage Story' will get a release in China

(From left) Scarlett Johansson, Noah Baumbach, Laura Dern and Adam Driver promoting 'Marriage Story' in Venice — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — One of the favourites in the 2020 Oscar race will now be seen by Chinese audiences, even though Netflix is blocked by the country's Great Firewall. The streaming giant has sold the feature film to a local distributor.

After several months of discussions, Beijing-based distributor Road Pictures has reached an agreement to obtain the theatrical release rights for Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha).

According to Hollywood Reporter, the company plans to release it shortly after the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in February, where Marriage Story, which was nominated six times for the Golden Globes, is likely to shine. China Film Group will handle the title's release, while Road Pictures will take charge of marketing for the movie.

Written, directed and produced by Baumbach, the film follows Charlie (Adam Driver), a theatre director, and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), an actress, as they go through a bitter divorce, pushing them over the edge, personally and creatively.

Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty and Merritt Wever also feature in the cast.

After a limited release in theaters in the US in November, Marriage Story has been available on Netflix since December 6. — AFP-Relaxnews