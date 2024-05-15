PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Nicolas Cage is set to return as the character Spider-Man Noir, this time in a live-action series called Noir.

According to Variety, the series, ordered by MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video, will feature Cage as the lead.

It will premiere on MGM+’s linear channel before a global release on Prime Video.

The announcement came before Amazon’s recent upfront presentation to advertisers in New York.

Cage previously portrayed Spider-Man Noir in the Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

This marks the character’s debut in a live-action project.

According to the official logline, Noir will tell the story “of an ageing and downtrodden private investigator in 1930s New York, who must confront his past life as the city’s sole superhero”.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, expressed that expanding the Marvel universe with Noir presents a uniquely special opportunity, and they feel privileged to bring this series to their global Prime Video customers.

He added that Cage, being extremely talented, is an ideal choice for their new superhero, and the accomplished producing team, including Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and the team at Sony, is committed to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.

This role will be Cage’s first regular television role.

He’s widely acclaimed for his film performances, having won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and receiving a nomination in the same category for Adaptation (2002).