KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen may be 60 years old, but his agility still has many in awe.

The actor shared on Instagram recently impressed when he did a side flip onto his hotel room bed during a visit to Singapore.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 star was in the city state for the opening of a hotel and took to Instagram to show his room.

“This is my master bedroom!” he said in the clip before deftly flipping onto the bed.

Yen is known to be a fitness buff.

He previously had his fans in awe when he effortlessly lifted 40kg of dumbbells during an exercise.

The father of three sometimes take to his social media to show his agility and how he keeps fit.