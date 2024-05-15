KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, training, and research is expected to cultivate a skilled workforce and stimulate job creation in high-tech sectors, as well as support economic diversification.

Securemetric Bhd chief technology officer Sea Chong Seak foresees the government initiatives to hasten the pace in building an AI nexus would create a skilled workforce capable of developing, implementing and managing AI technologies in the future.

“The future of AI is not about replacing humans but augmenting human capabilities and human-AI collaboration. AI will increasingly work with humans in collaborative settings, enhancing decision-making, problem-solving, creativity, and innovation across various domains,” he told Bernama.

He noted that AI technologies could improve the delivery of public services in areas such as healthcare, transportation, and education by leveraging AI-driven solutions for smart cities, healthcare analytics and personalised education.

This would enhance the quality and accessibility of public services, contributing to societal well-being and economic development in Malaysia, said the chief technology officer of the computer security service company.

Sea said AI technologies have the potential to automate routine tasks, streamline processes and improve efficiency across various industries.

It provides employees with access to AI-powered tools and platforms that enhance their productivity which could lead to economic growth by allowing businesses to produce more with fewer resources, ultimately boosting output and profitability, he said.

As AI becomes more extensive, there will be increasing emphasis on ethical AI development and deployment, including addressing issues such as bias, fairness, transparency, accountability, privacy and security to ensure that AI technologies benefit society as a whole.

“Collaborating with international partners in AI research and development can provide access to expertise, resources and markets. Malaysia can participate in global AI initiatives, partnerships and knowledge-sharing networks to stay in touch with the latest advancements and leverage international opportunities for economic growth.

“Initiatives that support AI startups, research collaborations and technology transfer can drive innovation across industries, attracting investment and talent to the country,” he said.

AI In education

The government allocated RM20 million for the establishment of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), in line with the developments of technology including AI.

Malaysia is coming up with a set of AI governance and code of ethics on the back of increased interest in the AI businesses, expanding their reach and accessing new markets.

An announcement was made about the collaboration between YTL Power International Bhd and US-based Nvidia Corp to develop AI infrastructure and introduce the fastest supercomputers to Malaysia by mid-2024.

“AI will transform education by personalising learning experiences, adapting to individual student needs, providing real-time feedback and enhancing teacher productivity.

“AI-powered tutoring systems, adaptive learning platforms and virtual classrooms will democratise access to quality education worldwide,” he said.

However, he said students may face several challenges in learning AI such as access to necessary resources such as computers, software and datasets, as well as Internet connectivity may be limited in some schools or households.

Other challenges are a lack of specialised skills in mathematics, programming, machine learning, database modelling, statistics and domain-specific knowledge as AI requires this combination of skills.

“Access to high-quality AI education may be limited, especially in rural areas or schools with fewer resources, lack of awareness and exposure of the opportunities and applications of AI or may have misconceptions about the field.

“Aligning AI education with industry needs and trends can be challenging as the field evolves rapidly. Ensuring that students learn relevant skills and technologies that are in demand by employers requires close collaboration between academia and industry,” he said. ― Bernama