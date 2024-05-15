KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — American songwriter-producer Pharrell Williams worked with K-pop girl group NewJeans on their upcoming Japanese debut single.

Williams was credited by NewJeans’ agency ADOR as a songwriter and producer for their Japanese single Supernatural, Allkpop reported.

“Pharrell Williams revisited his iconic ad-libs and bridge from the 2009 collaboration Back of My Mind with Japanese singer Manami, which Korean producer 250 has reinterpreted in a new jack swing style,” ADOR said in a statement.

The song will feature NewJeans’ unique nostalgic and charming melodies accompanied with ‘emotional’ vocals of the members.

Williams is an established American singer and producer who has collaborated with the likes of Daft Punk, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z.

Supernatural will be released on June 21 and will contain the title track and a B-side Right Now which has been previewed in a Lotte ZERO cookies advertisement on May 9.

NewJeans also collaborated with renowned Japanese artists Takashi Murakami and Hiroshi Fujiwara and are set to hold a fan concert on June 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome.

Meanwhile in South Korea, tensions between ADOR and the group’s parent label HYBE continue as online users have accused the latter of mistreatment.

Many online users have claimed that HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk favoured other girl groups like Le Sserafim and ILLIT over NewJeans and copied their concepts and choreography.