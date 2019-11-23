Al Pacino to hunt Nazis for Amazon (VIDEO)

The first season of 'Hunters' comprising ten episodes will be released in 2020 by the Amazon streaming platform. ― Picture courtesy of Amazon Prime Video via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 ― Although the release date has yet to be disclosed, the new series produced by Jordan Peele is expected to reach screens in 2020. In the meantime, the American streaming giant has presented a trailer spotlighting the star of Hunters, Al Pacino.

Al Pacino announces open season in Hunters. The legendary actor will play Meyer Offerman, the leader of an eclectic group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York. The group known as “The Hunters” are engaged in a bloody quest to track down war criminals and former Nazi dignitaries, who are intent on establishing a Fourth Reich on American soil.

Alongside Al Pacino, Amazon Prime viewers can look forward to performances from Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy) and Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother). Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin complete the cast.

Initially christened The Hunt, the series which is now entitled Hunters has been produced by Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele via his Monkeypaw Productions company. The series creator and executive producer David Weil (Moonfall) will act as co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano (Bates Motel, Revenge). ― AFP-Relaxnews