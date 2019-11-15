South Korean presidential petition for harsher punishment against K-pop stars over rape and spreading illicit recordings

The petition by the Blue Office calls for punishment for Jung (pictured) as well as Choi to be more severe than recommended by prosecutors. — Instagram/ sun4finger

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — A petition has been initiated by the South Korean presidential office to demand K-pop artists in singer Jung Joon-young and former FT Island member Choi Jong-hun be dealt longer sentences for rape and spreading footage of the incident.

While prosecutors are pursuing sentences of seven and five years respectively for the duo, Korean pop culture website Allkpop reported that the petition by The Blue House (Presidential executive office) believed the punishment sought was insufficient.

“We want a more severe punishment for Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hun. The prosecution’s sentence is too weak compared to the crimes committed.

“We demand heavier punishment. They are trying to escape the law without truly reflecting. Public officials should give heavier punishments to prevent crimes like this in the future and protect innocent females.”

The duo were jointly charged with three others under the Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

The prosecution had requested for seven years imprisonment for Jung on aggravated rape (involving two or more perpetrators) as well as filming and spreading footage and five years for Choi, for participation.

The two entertainers and three others are on trial for allegedly raping and filming a woman while she was passed out at a hotel room party in March 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled on November 29.