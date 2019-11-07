Joe Pesci initiates Adam Levine to jazz in new ‘Baby Girl’

US singer-actor Joe Pesci and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine teamed up in ‘Baby Girl.’ — AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — Baby Girl will lead Pesci’s first album in 21 years, Still Singing, which is due on November 29.

For his return to his jazz roots, Pesci dueted with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and legendary Cuban multi-instrumentalist Arturo Sandoval.

“When I’m away from you, I know what to say and do/But every time you’re near, my courage disappear/Don’t know if I’ll get through being destroyed by you/While you’re collected and cool, I make a fool of myself,” he croons over Latin percussions before being joined by Levine.

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Baby Girl is not the only song from Still Singing to which Levine contributed.

The Memories vocalist will appear on a cover of the soul classic My Cherie Amour, which was originally performed by none other than Stevie Wonder.

Pesci’s upcoming new album will also feature a posthumous contribution from late jazz vocalist Jimmy Scott on the 1938 standard The Nearness Of You.

Still Singing marks Pesci’s third studio effort, following his 1998 Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You based on his character from the comedy My Cousin Vinny.

In addition to his comeback album, the former lounge singer will also star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime film, The Irishman, which will arrive on Netflix on November 27.

Pesci will notably portray the mobster Russell Bufalino alongside Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Ray Romano and more.

In the meantime, discover Baby Girl. — AFP-Relaxnews