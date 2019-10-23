New featurette for Tom Hanks’ ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ that stars Tom Hank and Matthew Rhys.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Sony Pictures has released the a new featurette for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood that stars Tom Hanks as US television legend Fred Rogers.

The story focuses on how a jaded journalist (played by Matthew Rhys) went from being reluctantly assigned to write a profile about Rogers and his Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood show. Along the way, he learns about empathy and kindness, while forming a lifelong friendship with Rogers.

The film also stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni, Maryann Plunkett, Tammy Blanchard, Wendy Makkena, Sakina Jaffrey and Carmen Cusack.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Two-time Academy Award-winner Hanks portrays Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers, in A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. When a jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his scepticism, learning lessons about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbour.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is set for US release on November 22.