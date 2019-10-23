Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Kesha announces the release of next album, ‘High Road’

Wednesday, 23 Oct 2019 10:51 AM MYT

Kesha will soon be releasing a new album, two years after the release of 2017’s ‘Rainbow’. — AFP pic
Kesha will soon be releasing a new album, two years after the release of 2017’s ‘Rainbow’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — The singer, who has been teasing fans for weeks, has finally just announced High Road, the follow-up album to 2017’s Rainbow.

After teasing fans by setting up a toll-free hotline and releasing videos showing the burning of a candle made in the singer’s likeness, Kesha is now clearly announcing the release of a new album, to be called High Road.

The artist also took to Twitter to address her fans.

Kesha’s last album, Rainbow came out in 2017. Last June, she unveiled the single Rich, White, Straight, Men. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Showbiz