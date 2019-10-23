Kesha announces the release of next album, ‘High Road’

Kesha will soon be releasing a new album, two years after the release of 2017’s ‘Rainbow’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — The singer, who has been teasing fans for weeks, has finally just announced High Road, the follow-up album to 2017’s Rainbow.

After teasing fans by setting up a toll-free hotline and releasing videos showing the burning of a candle made in the singer’s likeness, Kesha is now clearly announcing the release of a new album, to be called High Road.

The artist also took to Twitter to address her fans.

(1/2) Animals!!!! I’m so excited to announce that my album High Road is coming! I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me, and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record. pic.twitter.com/I6pal0Fqy4 — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 21, 2019

Kesha’s last album, Rainbow came out in 2017. Last June, she unveiled the single Rich, White, Straight, Men. — AFP-Relaxnews