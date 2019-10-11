Lauryn Hill appears on the soundtrack of the movie ‘Queen and Slim’ (VIDEO)

Singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — The former “Fugees” member joins Vince Staples, 6lack X Mereba, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Baby on the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to be released in the United States on November 27, according to Pitchfork.com.

Blood Orange, Bilal, Mike Jones, Roy Ayers, and many others will be appearing on the original soundtrack for Queen & Slim, which will be on sale starting on November 15 from Motown Records. One of the songs from the soundtrack, Tiana Major9’s Collide, has already been released.

Queen & Slim, directed by Melina Matsoukas (Master of None, Insecure), stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Demon), as a young couple who must run from the law after Kaluuya’s character kills a police officer (played by Sturgill Simpson) in self-defense.

Indya Moore, Chloe Sevigny, and Flea round out the cast. — AFP-Relaxnews