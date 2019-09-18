Yuna celebrates with simple curry meal after deal with top US modelling agency Wilhelmina

The ‘Forevermore’ singer shared the news on Instagram yesterday. — Screengrab via Instagram/Yuna

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Yunalis Mat Zara’ai just keeps making the country proud.

The Los Angeles-based singer has now been signed on by top US modelling and talent agency Wilhelmina Models, and the Forevermore singer celebrated the latest milestone in her career in a truly local way: With a curry meal!

“Here’s how I’m celebrating signing to Wilhelmina. I’m gonna cry,” she wrote on Instagram Stories accompanied by a snapshot of her Malaysian dish.

Yuna announced the news to her 732,000 followers on Instagram yesterday.

“Hello world! Here’s the news I wanted to share with you guys. Your girl is now signed to @wilhelminamodels! Who woulda thought.. we did it mom (sic),” the 32-year-old wrote.

The singer posted a picture of herself at Wilhelmina’s Beverly Hills office wearing a pair of black leather pants paired with a plaid blazer.

The happy news received positive reaction from many including Indonesian songstress and Asia’s Got Talent host Anggun.

“You’re gorgeous so that’s not a surprise, congrats,” wrote Anggun.

Just a week ago, the pop star and style icon was out and about in New York attending fashion shows at New York Fashion Week.

Established in 1967 by Dutch model Wilhelmina Cooper, Wilhelmina is one of the oldest modelling agencies in the world and represents the likes of Nicki Minaj, Normani, Nick Jonas and Robyn Lawley.