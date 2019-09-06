Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun calls it quits with wife Goo Hye-sun

It’s over for Goo Hye-sun and Ahn Jae-hyun as Ahn had initiated divorce proceedings against Goo on Thursday. — Picture via Instagram/ goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The marriage of Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun and his wife Goo Hye-sun is over.

Quoting Korean media, Sin Chew Daily reported that Ahn had submitted his divorce papers to the court yesterday.

Ahn had also reportedly apologised to actress Oh Yeon-seo for being embroiled in his divorce.

His lawyer told Korean media that Ahn decided to go ahead with the divorce following action taken by Goo of late.

Goo had previously posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

Goo’s latest post accused Ahn of having an affair with Oh.

Meanwhile, China Press reported that the couple’s relationship had taken a turn for the worse last October when Ahn moved to Seoul to shoot a new series.

Things worsened further when Goo got too clingy and demanded to know Ahn’s every move.

“Due to Goo’s insecurity, she wanted her husband to ‘report’ his location. If he failed to respond, she would throw huge tantrums which led to Ahn to voice out his intention for divorce,” the daily reported.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.