Insta-famous Malaysian kids: Actor Hairul Azreen’s baby girl surpasses 500k followers on social media

Actor Hairul Azreen and blogger Hanis Zalikha celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha with their children. — Picture from Instagram/haniszalikha

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — Alisa Aisyah may only be three months old but she’s already enjoying massive popularity on social media thanks to her cute antics.

The daughter of Paskal actor Hairul Azreen and blogger Hanis Zalikha recently reached a milestone of 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Her proud parents shared an adorable photo of the infant and thanked Instagram users for keeping up with her online.

Alisa isn’t the only Malaysian to command a powerful social media presence at a young age.

Here are another two tots and teen who have managed to cultivate an impressive online following thanks to their famous parents.

Aaisyah Dhia Rana

With more than 1.5 million Instagram followers, Aaisyah Dhia Rana’s career as a social media influencer has already gotten off to an explosive start.

Born to actress Rozita Che Wan and actor Zain Saidin, the four-year-old’s page often features her enjoying life with her loved ones, including eating durian with mum and celebrating Hari Raya with relatives.

Lara Alana

Lara Alana is one of Malaysia’s most popular child stars with more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

She made headlines back in April when her father Awal Ashaari revealed that Lana has been paying income taxes since she was a year old.

This was based on the money she raked in by acting in advertisements and dramas on the small screen.

Cik B

Best known for being the daughter of flamboyant cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Vida, Cik B has been making a name for herself by starting her own company selling boba drinks and snacks.

The 14-year-old, whose real name is Nur Edlynn Zamileen Muhammad Amin, has over 500,000 followers on Instagram where she often shares her love for streetwear and K-pop.