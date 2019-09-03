South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun to quit entertainment industry and continue her studies

Goo Hye-sun to stay out of the limelight for the time being and continue with her studies. — Instagram/ @goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — After her public break up with South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun, actress Goo Hye-sun will staying out of the limelight, at least for a while to continue her studies.

Quoting her lawyers, Sin Chew Daily reported that Goo’s decision to leave the entertainment industry was temporary.

“She does not discount the possibility of marrying again in the future,” added the lawyer.

Goo had earlier through her Instagram bid her farewell to her fans.

“This will be my last greeting. Thanks for the support from everybody, I could fulfill my dreams. Be healthy and happy. I love everyone,” she wrote.

Goo had previously posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.