First trailer for Fox News film 'Bombshell' debuts (VIDEO)

Australian actress Margot Robbie stars as producer Kayla Pospisil in 'Bombshell'. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 ― The first trailer has debuted for Bombshell ― the film which centres on the former Fox News sex scandal and stars actresses Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the lead roles as Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, and producer Kayla Pospisil, respectively.

The movie, which recounts the stories of the three female Fox News personnel and their interactions with Roger Ailes leading up to his downfall, is due in theatres on December 20 and audiences have now been treated to a thrilling teaser of what's to come.

Starting out with chilling music, the first preview sees Robbie in character as Pospisil walking through the news station's offices, attracting the attention of a reporter (Kate McKinnon) on her way to take an uncomfortable elevator ride with the other two former female Fox News personalities (Kelly and Carlson).

The footage from Jay Roach-directed drama, which is little more than a minute long, is interspaced with a lead line which reads: “What started with a whisper, will end with a bombshell”; with Kidman's character ending the clip with a curt: “Hot in here”, before exiting.

The film also stars John Lithgow as Ailes, Malcolm McDowell as Ruper Murdoch, Allison Janney, Mark Duplass, Connie Britton, Alice Eve, and Rob Delaney.― AFP-Relaxnews