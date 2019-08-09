Fans of HK singer Julian Cheung rejoice! He's set to perform in Malaysia next year

Dashing Hong Kong entertainer Julian Cheung will be performing in Malaysia next year. ― Picture via Facebook/ Cheung Chi Lam

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Good news for fans of Hong Kong actor and singer Julian Cheung.

He will be having a concert in Malaysia next year.

Oriental Daily reported that Cheung, or popularly known as Chilam, was in town yesterday for a promotional activity and duly announced that his performance in Malaysia would be after his Hong Kong gig in April.

During the promotional event, the Triumph in The Skies actor, also spoke about a host of topics including family and his latest projects.

On his latest projects, Cheung said he was in the midst of filming a film All's Well Ends Well directed by Raymond Wong.

“The story is a comedy where I will be carrying the role of a swindler. It is a fun movie,” he said, adding that after the completion of this movie, he will start on another film.

Cheung, who is married to actress Anita Yuen, also said he had just returned from a holiday with his family.