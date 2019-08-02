Lana Del Rey shares new album release date, cover art

Lana Del Rey arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — The singer has been teasing details about Norman F**king Rockwell since 2018, and has now announced it will drop on August 30.

The album follows 2017’s Lust for Life.

Del Rey has already shared four of the 14 songs, including Mariners Apartment Complex, Venice Bitch, Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — But I Have It and a cover of Sublime’s Doin’ Time. The record features collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, Rick Nowles, and Zach Dawes.

The album art was shot by Del Rey’s sister Chuck Grant and features actor Duke Nicholson, who is Jack Nicholson’s grandson.

The musician is also set to release a new single with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande for the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels film, coming out in November.

See the cover art and the tracklist for Norman F**king Rockwell below.

01. Norman F**king Rockwell

02. Mariners Apartment Complex

03. Venice Bitch

04. F*ck It I Love You

05. Doin’ Time

06. Love Song

07. Cinnamon Girl

08. How To Disappear

09. California

10. The Next Best American Record

11. The Greatest

12. Bartender

13. Happiness Is A Butterfly

14. Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It

Norman F**king Rockwell is out August 30 via Interscope/Polydor. — AFP-Relaxnews