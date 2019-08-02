Lana Del Rey shares new album release date, cover art

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — The singer has been teasing details about Norman F**king Rockwell since 2018, and has now announced it will drop on August 30.
The album follows 2017’s Lust for Life.
Del Rey has already shared four of the 14 songs, including Mariners Apartment Complex, Venice Bitch, Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — But I Have It and a cover of Sublime’s Doin’ Time. The record features collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, Rick Nowles, and Zach Dawes.
The album art was shot by Del Rey’s sister Chuck Grant and features actor Duke Nicholson, who is Jack Nicholson’s grandson.
The musician is also set to release a new single with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande for the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels film, coming out in November.
See the cover art and the tracklist for Norman F**king Rockwell below.
01. Norman F**king Rockwell
02. Mariners Apartment Complex
03. Venice Bitch
04. F*ck It I Love You
05. Doin’ Time
06. Love Song
07. Cinnamon Girl
08. How To Disappear
09. California
10. The Next Best American Record
11. The Greatest
12. Bartender
13. Happiness Is A Butterfly
14. Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It
Norman F**king Rockwell is out August 30 via Interscope/Polydor. — AFP-Relaxnews