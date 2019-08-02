Jeff Daniels to join the cast of Showtime series based on Philipp Meyer's 'American Rust'

Jeff Daniels was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role in 'The Newsroom' back in 2013. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Showtime has announced that the American actor will be reunited with the creator of The Looming Tower on the set of Rust, a new drama series based on the Philipp Meyer novel American Rust.

After a failed attempt a few years ago by the USA Network, a TV adaptation of Philipp Meyer's American Rust will see the light of day on Showtime.

The first actor to be confirmed as part of the adventure is none other than Jeff Daniels, who was recently seen on TV as part of the cast of The Looming Tower. He will be playing the lead character, police chief Del Harris, a corrupt man living a complicated life in southwestern Pennsylvania. His life will soon change when his lover's son is accused of murder. Del must then decide how far he is willing to go to protect the young man.

In addition to leading the cast, the American actor will be producing the project alongside screenwriter Dan Futterman, who will be in charge of writing a yet-undisclosed number of episodes.

Rust will also reunite the two men, who last worked together on the 2018 Hulu series The Looming Tower, which was nominated for four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Daniels, at the Emmys' 70th ceremony.

“Jeff Daniels is a bona fide giant on stage and screen, and Dan Futterman is a special writer and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them together at Showtime,” said Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime Networks.

“With vibrant characters caught in an unpredictable murder mystery, Rust will tell the relevant and touching human story of the corrosion of the American dream,” he outined. — AFP-Relaxnews