James Russo joins the cast of Sean Penn's 'Flag Day'

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — James Russo, seen in The Ninth Gate, Donnie Brasco and Django Unchained, will soon be part of the cast of Flag Day.

James Russo will be playing opposite Sean Penn (who will also be directing), along with his daughter Dylan Penn and son Hopper Penn. Josh Brolin (Avengers), Miles Teller, Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Katheryn Winnick will be rounding out the cast.

Flag Day is based on Jennifer Vogel's autobiography, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life, published in 2005. In the book, she writes of the difficulties she had to overcome as the daughter of a con artist and bank robber. The drama's screenplay will be written by Jez Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow).

The feature film will be produced by Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films. Shooting started in Winnipeg, Canada this past June.

Sean Penn hasn't directed a movie since 2016's The Last Face, starring Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem and Adèle Exarchopoulos. — AFP-Relaxnews