Personal items of Malaysian female artists and athletes up for sale in charity drive

Malaysia’s drift queen Leona Chin will be selling her racing gloves, caps and shirts on the popular smartphone and web-based marketplace. — Picture from Carousell

PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — Malaysian female personalities will be contributing personal items for charity in conjunction with the upcoming Merdeka festivities.

The likes of squash legend Datuk Nicol David, mixed martial arts fighter Ann Osman, motorsport athlete Leona Chin, world-class diver Leong Mun Yee and gymnast Farah Ann will be selling their pre-loved items on mobile classified marketplace Carousell.

Joining these sporty women is international model and entrepreneur Amber Chia.

All proceeds will be channelled to Parents without Partners, a non-governmental organisation that helps single mums and dads living in poverty pay for expenses such as rent, groceries and school supplies.

The charity otherwise depends heavily on the sale of preloved or secondhand items at their thrift store, Jumble Station, and public donations.

The nationwide campaign by Carousell is dubbed #MYLocalWira and will last for a month until August 31.

“Many Malaysians are blessed with more than we need, while others need a helping hand,” said Carousell Malaysia country head Tang Siew Wai.

“With the #MYLocalWira campaign, we are working with prominent individuals to sell their preloved items on Carousell in a generous act of ‘giving back’ to the Malaysian public who have supported them for years.

“We also expect that fans will find it very meaningful to acquire a personal item that has played a role in their hero’s career.”

He also said, “With #MYLocalWira, we honour the Malaysians who make us proud, and hope their shining example will inspire others to do great things.”

The month-long campaign, held in conjunction with Merdeka, will raise funds for NGO Parents Without Partners. — Picture from Carousell

So far, only Chin, best known as Malaysia’s “Drift Queen”, has items such as racing gloves, caps and shirts listed. All of her items up for sale are also autographed.

For keen fans hoping to score a good deal, be sure to check out the app for listings by the other # MYLocalWira personalities.

Get the full listing at my.carousell.com or download the Carousell app.