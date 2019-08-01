Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney join the cast of ‘Tom and Jerry’

Ken Jeong has joined the cast of ‘Tom and Jerry’, a feature film adapted from the classic American series of animated shorts. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Community), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Deadpool 2), Jordan Bolger (The 100) and Pallavi Sharda have been cast in the movie adaptation of Tom and Jerry, the classic American series of animated shorts created in 1940 and aired until 2005 in the United States.

The feature-length film, which will combine live-action and animated shots, will be directed by Tim Story (The Fantastic Four) and distributed by Warner Bros. Jeong, Delaney, Bolger, and Sharda are joining Colin Jost, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Michael Pena, who have been previously announced by the studio.

The classic Tom and Jerry cartoon was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. It’s about the adventures of Tom, a cat who tries to catch Jerry, a mouse, by any means possible. Originally distributed by MGM, the two directors received Oscar awards for “Best Animated Short Film” seven times between 1943 and 1953.

In the upcoming film, the action does not take place in Tom and Jerry’s house but in a luxury hotel in New York. Kayla is a new employee who will lose her job if she doesn’t get Jerry out of the hotel before an elegant wedding, so she hires Tom for the job.

Tom and Jerry is slated for release in mid-April 2021. — AFP-Relaxnews