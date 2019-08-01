Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng celebrates birthday without Andy Hui

Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng celebrates her pre-47th birthday with close friends while hubby Andy Hui is nowhere to be found. — Courtesy of Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Hong Kong singer and actress Sammi Cheng had her pre-47th birthday celebration with close friends, but controversial cheating hubby in singer and actor Andy Hui was nowhere to be found.

Capping a successful run of 13 shows at the Hong Kong Coliseum last Saturday and packing her bags for a much needed vacation, Cheng uploaded pictures of the celebration where she cut her cake with acclaimed director Johnnie To.

She captioned her picture: “Early celebration. Have passed the age of craziness. Happiness is simplicity.”

Meanwhile, Sin Chew Daily reported that when wishing herself happy 47th birthday, To praised her for being able to maintain her form.

A selfie of Cheng with To in the background during Cheng's pre-47th birthday celebration. — Courtesy of Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

Cheng was seen to be in a cheerful mood during the celebration and break into a dance.

Hours after the first post, Cheng followed up with a second posting where she updated fans that she had too much to eat.

Cheng will be celebrating her birthday on August 19.