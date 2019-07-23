Netflix treats Malaysians to unique ‘Stranger Things’ experience at Good Vibes Festival 2019

With its striking neon lights and spine-chilling recreation of the Mind Flayer, the ‘Stranger Things’ booth gave Good Vibes Festival 2019 attendees a weekend to remember. — Picture courtesy of 'All Is Amazing' and Netflix

GENTING HIGHLANDS, July 23 — Visitors to Good Vibes Festival 2019 were transported into the world of Stranger Things over the weekend with a unique installation inspired by the Netflix hit.

Festival-goers got to check out interactive recreations of sets from the sci-fi horror series including the Byers’ living room and the Palace Arcade featuring nostalgic games like Pac-Man, Dig Dug, and Galaga.

Players scored exclusive goodie bags when they managed to top Max’s high score, a character from the show who is best known for being an arcade whiz.

Fans of the show’s first season will remember the episode where Joyce Byers covers her living room in Christmas lights in an attempt to contact her son Will, who is trapped in a parallel universe. — Picture courtesy of 'All Is Amazing' and Netflix

In between their favourite music acts, attendees posed in funky 1980s outfits against a backdrop with the Shadow Monster and a Fan Wall with work by artists all over the world (including Malaysia’s own Ong Lyn Hui) who were inspired by iconic scenes from the show.

The booth itself also featured a replica of the Starcourt Mall sign from Stranger Things 3 with the Mind Flayer ominously peering over its edge.

A player trying his hand at 'Dig Dug' at the Palace Arcade. — Picture courtesy of 'All Is Amazing' and Netflix

Malaysian cosplayer Saakira Izumi caused even more of a buzz when she brought the Demogorgon to life in a handmade costume modeled after the interdimensional creature.

As the hours passed at The Ranch in Gohtong Jaya, the booth illuminated the festival grounds with bright neon lights and took on an eerie yet striking presence after sunset.

Saakira Izumi handcrafted all the details on the Demogorgon costume herself. — Picture courtesy of 'All Is Amazing' and Netflix

The Stranger Things installation marks the first-ever collaboration between streaming giant Netflix and homegrown music event Good Vibes Festival.

Fans can now add a Stranger Things touch to their messages and social media posts with exclusive GIF stickers designed by Ong Lyn Hui.

Search for “NetflixMy” or “StrangerVibes” on GIPHY to check them out.