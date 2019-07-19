Sorry fans, Mandopop duo Michael and Victor will not be reuniting

Victor Wong, one half of the famous Michael and Victor duo, has quashed talks of a reunion. — Instagram/ victorwong0226

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Victor Wong, formerly one half of the Malaysian Mandopop duo based in Taiwan, Michael and Victor, has quashed reunion rumours.

Local Chinese medium publication China Press reported Victor as saying that both are now busy with their own projects.

He however denied speculations that they decided to split in year 2000 as both of them could not see eye to eye.

Fans have been hoping for a reunion come the 20th anniversary of their parting ways next year.

“There are actually people who keep track how many years we have split,” he said with a laugh.

“I have not thought of reuniting as the both of us are busy with our own projects. We have gone solo for many years.”

He, however, admitted the thought of reuniting did cross his mind.

“But it has passed,” he said, adding that he would be having a solo concert next year, though his dream is to have his inaugural concert in Malaysia.

Michael and Victor formed in 1995, split in 2000, launching solo careers off their success as a duo in Malaysia, Singapore, China and Taiwan with four albums.