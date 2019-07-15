Koreans furious at Song Hye-kyo for making public appearances despite news of divorce

South Korean star Song Hye-kyo attended Chaumet’s gala dinner at the Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco. — Picture from Instagram/chaumetofficial

PETALING JAYA, July 15 — South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is under fire for being actively involved in promotional events despite the recent announcement of her split from Song Joong-ki.

The 37-year-old, who had showed up in Monaco for luxury jewellery brand Chaumet’s event, was criticised by social media users who deemed it inappropriate to be in the public eye so soon after the divorce from her husband.

According to translations by entertainment news portal Allkpop, several commenters were furious to see Hye-kyo rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars at the glamorous event.

“Someone is losing their hair and having his father come up on the news, while the other is showing no sign of change and focusing on her career.

“It’s good that Song Joong-ki filed for divorce,” wrote one user.

“Divorce isn’t a crime but how can you smile and try to look pretty as if nothing happened?” said another.

On the other hand, comments on the official Chaumet Instagram page were mostly positive and commended Hye-kyo for continuing to work hard despite going through a difficult period in her life.

“(An) angel! A strong woman fighting against a negative world,” said lyrod87.

“Grace and character indeed,” wrote ellenalmodiel.

Hye-kyo and Joong-ki, fondly known as the Song-Song couple, shocked fans when they confirmed their divorce after several rumours of trouble in paradise.

The Encounter actress was spotted several times in recent months sans her wedding ring and news reports claimed that the couple had vacated their marital home in Seoul.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce two weeks ago, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.